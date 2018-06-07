Turkey suspends migrant readmission deal with Greece, FM Çavuşoğlu says

Turkey has suspended the migrant readmission deal with Greece upon court rulings refusing to extradite pro-coup soldiers, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Thursday.

Speaking in an event with local journalists in Antalya, Çavuşoğlu said the Greek government sincerely wants to solve this issue but there is significant pressure from the West, especially on Greek judges, not to extradite putschist soldiers.

"There is a migrant deal with the EU, this is being implemented. There is also a bilateral readmission deal with Greece. Now we have suspended this readmission deal. We will continue our work toward Greece after the final court decision," Çavuşoğlu said.

After the coup attempt on July 15, 2016, eight former soldiers, consisting of two commanders, four captains and two sergeants, escaped to Greece in a Sikorsky helicopter and landed in Alexandroupolis.

Following their landing, they asked for asylum from Greek authorities. Before their asylum request was taken to court, a Greek court sentenced the eight men to a suspended two-month jail sentence for illegal entry into Greece.

The Turkish government formally requested that Greece extradite them. Greece rejected Turkey's third extradition request for the eight soldiers in March. The Greek appeals court handling the case ruled that the suspects would not get a fair trial in Turkey if extradited. Meanwhile, Turkey says it is unacceptable to grant asylum to the putschists and accused Greece of exploiting the judicial process for its political interest.

The eight suspects wanted by Turkey for their role in the coup attempt said they were freed pending a ruling on their applications for asylum. The eight men were already living in a secret location under police protection.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also previously released a statement condemning Greece's decision. "With this decision, the putschists will be free in Greece. Greece has declared clearly that it is a country that provides a safe haven for putschists," the statement said.