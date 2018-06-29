US, Russia must act on Assad regime's offensive in Daraa, FM Çavuşoğlu says

The U.S., Iran and Russia have a responsibility in southern Syria's Daraa since they agreed on a de-escalation zone in the area, they must do something to stop the Assad regime violations, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Friday.

The strategic southwestern corner of Syria had been under a so-called de-escalation agreement reached between Russia, the United States and Jordan in July of last year, but the truce has unraveled in recent weeks.

For the last 10 days, Daraa has been subject to intense aerial bombardments and ground attacks, with Assad regime forces — backed by Shiite militia groups — capturing the towns of Busra al-Harir and Nahta.

