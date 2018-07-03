Erdoğan to visit Northern Cyprus, Azerbaijan in first trip since election win

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and Azerbaijan on his first foreign trip since winning June 24 election.

Erdoğan will travel to the two countries on July 10, where he is expected to meet with Northern Cyprus President Mustafa Akıncı and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Erdoğan is expected to visit both countries after taking his presidential oath in Parliament on July 8.

The route is a tradition among Turkish presidents after each election.

"After I was elected as the president [for the first time], I made my first foreign visit to Azerbaijan. I hope to make by first foreign visit after the June 24 elections to Azerbaijan as well," Erdoğan said in a statement ahead of the elections.

On July 11-12, Erdoğan will be attending the NATO summit in the Belgian capital Brussels.

Erdoğan is expected to participate in bilateral negotiations with a range of world leaders at the summit, including U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The president is also expected to highlight securing the partnership rights of Turkey both during his speech at the summit and in meetings with leaders.

The fight against terrorism will be the main topic of the summit. In this respect, the determination of Turkey in its fight against terrorism will be emphasized, referring to the cross-border operations of the country in northern Syria that aim to eliminate the terrorist elements in the region.