Trump nominates US Chargé d’Affaires in Turkey for ambassador to Kosovo

Trump considering 'highly qualified individual' as envoy to Turkey, US diplomat says

Philip S. Kosnett, the current Chargé d'Affaires ad interim at the United States Embassy in Ankara, has been nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump for ambassador to the Republic of Kosovo, according to a readout published late Thursday.

"Over the course of his Foreign Service career, he served at eight United States Missions in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East and in senior leadership positions at the Department of State," the readout said.

"Mr. Kosnett earned an A.B. at Harvard University. He is the recipient of 10 Department of State awards, the Office of the Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Civilian Service, and the Department of the Army Medal for Outstanding Civilian Service. Mr. Kosnett speaks Turkish, Russian, Dutch, and Japanese."

The diplomat has been nominated for the position, yet still requires an approval from the Senate.