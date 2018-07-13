Talks on extradition of FETÖ leader with US starting to bear fruit, Kalın says

Discussions on extradition of Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) leader Fethullah Gülen with Washington are slowly starting to bear fruit, Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalın said Friday.

Speaking to reporters following the first cabinet meeting of the new government, Kalın said: "Obviously we are not in favor of an open-ended process. We are not talking about talks which will last for months or years and hope for a result-oriented process on the issue."

He added that Friday's meeting between a visiting U.S. delegation and Turkish justice ministry officials was a sign of progress.

Following the meeting, U.S. Embassy in Ankara issued a statement, saying the two sides "held substantial discussions on judicial and legal matters important to both sides."

"We look forward to continued progress on this issues," the embassy added.

Extradition of Pennsylvania-based Gülen has long been a topic of tension between Ankara and Washington.

On July 15, 2016 elements of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) loyal to Gülen attempted to overthrow Turkey's democratically elected government by staging a military coup. Millions of regular Turkish citizens, as well as security forces, thwarted the attempt within one night. 251 people died and more than 2,000 others were injured as a result of the coup.