Turkish national Ebru Özkan set to arrive in Istanbul after release by Israel

A Turkish citizen who was arrested in Tel Aviv is returning to Turkey, her lawyers told Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

Ebru Özkan was arrested on June 11 at Ben Gurion Airport for alleged links to "terrorist groups."

Omar Khamaysa said Özkan, who was released pending trial on Wednesday, was given back her passport and an international travel ban on her was lifted.

"She is going to arrive in Istanbul tonight," he said.

He went on to say that her file in Israeli courts would be closed, revealing no further details.

She left HaSharon prison near Netanya city on Wednesday accompanied by officials of Turkey's Embassy in Tel Aviv.

Özkan, 27, had appeared at a hearing earlier in the day at the Ofer military court in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The court ruled to release Özkan on bail set at 15,000 Israeli shekels (roughly $4,110), taking her passport. In addition, she had to visit the nearest police station. Prosecutors lodged an objection, but it was dismissed by the court.

The bill of indictment prepared by Israeli prosecutors accused Özkan of "helping and providing various services to Hamas, disturbing the peace and bringing enemy money into Israel."

After her three-day visit to Jerusalem, before she was scheduled to return to Istanbul on July 11, the Israeli police in Tel Aviv airport took Özkan into custody.

Özkan is not the first Turkish national to have been recently detained by Israeli authorities.

In January, Osman Hazır, a 46-year-old Turkish citizen, was arrested for snapping a selfie at East Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque while holding a Turkish flag.

And last December, Israel arrested Abdullah Kızılırmak and Mehmet Gargılı after they quarreled with Israeli police who had tried to bar them from entering the flashpoint holy site.

The same month, Adem Koç was arrested inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for allegedly "disturbing the peace and taking part in an illegal demonstration."