Turkish representations abroad mark July 15 anniversary

Turkish diplomatic representations in numerous countries marked the second anniversary of the failed coup attempt in Turkey.

Turkey's Rotterdam Consulate in the Netherlands marked July 15 in an event where NGO representatives and Turkish citizens participated. Consul General Sadin Ayyıldız made a speech and said the most important lesson learned from the coup attempt is the importance of national unity.

In Serbia, Turkey's Belgrade Embassy, the Yunus Emre Institute and the Serbian Bicycle Federation held a bicycle race to mark July 15.

Turkey's Embassy in the Guinean capital Conakry also held an event to mark July 15. At the event, films regarding the coup attempt were shown, and the activities of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) in Guinea were discussed.

In Afghanistan, Turkey's Kabul Embassy informed journalists about details of the coup attempt and FETÖ.

The Turkish Embassy in Kosovo's capital Pristina held an event where images captured during the coup attempt by Anadolu Agency (AA) were shown to the participants.

In Bosnian capital Sarajevo, 251 balloons were released to the sky, to commemorate the victims defeated coup attempt.

The Macedonian Turkish Democratic Party Youth Branch also held a photo exhibition and commemoration event in the Macedonian capital Skopje to mark July 15.

The Turkish Embassy in Baghdad also held a ceremony yesterday.

"Sacrificing our lives for the sake of our homeland is not strange to the Turkish people," ambassador Fatih Yıldız told the ceremony. "What makes July 15 so special is that our unarmed citizens, not just the armed forces, took to the streets to defend Turkey's sovereignty and honor," he said. Sunday's ceremony was attended by representatives of Turkish companies in Iraq, Turkish nongovernmental organizations, and embassy staffers.

A ceremony was held at the Turkish consulate in East Jerusalem yesterday. Addressing the ceremony, Erman Topçu, Turkish temporary charge d'affaires, said July 15 was one of the most important dates in Turkey's history.