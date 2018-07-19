Training for joint Manbij patrols with Turkish forces to start soon, US Gen. Votel says

A top U.S. top general said Thursday training for joint patrolling activities with Turkey will start soon in northern Syria's Manbij.

General Joe Votel, who heads the U.S. Central Command that oversees U.S. operations in the Middle East, said coordinated independent patrols by the U.S. and Turkish militaries continue in the Syrian city.

"As part of the diplomatic road map, necessary training for combined patrols in some parts of this very complicated area will start soon," Votel said.

Militants of the PKK's Syrian affiliate withdrew from Manbij as part of the three-tier technical plan reached between Turkey and the U.S. In line with the road map, the People's Protection Units (YPG) started to leave Manbij on July 4. In the second part of the plan, Turkey and the U.S. are expected to start jointly monitoring the city after 45 days. In the third part of the plan, the local government will be established in 60 days.

While the PKK is recognized as a terrorist group by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, Washington has treated its Syrian affiliate YPG as an ally in its anti-Daesh efforts. The situation often draws reactions from Turkey against its NATO ally.

When asked about recent cooperation attempts between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by PKK-affiliated groups in northern Syria, and the Assad regime, Voted said the U.S. maintains effective relationships with these groups in northern Syria and they have been transparent with the Pentagon.

"We do not encourage SDF to build contact with the regime but understand the pragmatic realities on the ground. All actors talk to each other and this is a fact of life in the region."

A day after Ankara and Washington agreed on the Manbij road map, a senior YPG official, Aldar Khalil, said the group was ready to send a delegation to "test the waters" to see whether Assad would be ready to accept an autonomous Kurdish area in the northeast.