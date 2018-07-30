US' 'threatening' language unacceptable, Turkey's National Security Council says

The United States' use of a threatening language against Turkey is unacceptable and disrespectful, given the ties and trust relationship between the two allies, Turkey's National Security Council (MGK) said in a statement on Monday.

The council, which convened under the new presidential system for the first time, said the U.S. stance on Turkey's defense industry projects, namely linking such deals to conditions in violation of international agreements, will cause irreparable damage the strategic partnership between both countries.

It also reiterated Turkey's determination to fight against all terror organizations that are threatening its national security and solidarity from within and outside its borders without making any distinctions among the PKK, its Syrian affiliate the People's Protection Units (YPG), Daesh and the Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ).

Underlining the importance of sharing intelligence in the fight against terror, the statement emphasized that Turkey expected the same, undiscriminating stance form the international community, pointing out that certain measures implemented by some countries amounted to "double-standards" and was unacceptable.

Relations between Turkey and the United States have spiraled into a full-blown crisis over the trial of terror-linked pastor Andrew Brunson, who was in custody for 21 months until he was transferred to house arrest last week.

Brunson was charged with committing crimes, including spying for the PKK -- listed as a terrorist group by both the U.S. and Turkey -- and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), the group behind the defeated coup attempt of July 2016.



Turkish prosecutors are seeking 15 years in prison for Brunson for committing crimes on behalf of terrorist groups without being a member, with up to 20 years for political or military espionage.