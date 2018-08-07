   
DIPLOMACY
CATEGORIES

Breakthrough reached in talks between Turkey, US on sanctions

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published

Mutual understanding was reached between Turkey and US over sanctions and Turkish delegation will visit Washington within two days, diplomatic sources said late Tuesday.

The two countries have reached consensus to continue diplomatic talks, sources added.

Both U.S. and Turkish officials have reiterated their willingness to develop diplomatic relations and resolve problems, further expressing mutual appreciation for upholding diplomatic dialogue and constructive attitude.

The parties also decided to continue face-to-face meetings.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Diplomacy President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS