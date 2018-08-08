Deputy Foreign Minister Önal meets US counterpart Sullivan, talks on bilateral issues to continue

Talks to resolve issues between Ankara and Washington ended Tuesday at the U.S. State Department with both parties agreeing to hold additional talks.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal headed a nine-person delegation during the meeting with Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan which lasted 50 minutes.

The Turkish delegation is composed of representatives from the ministries of foreign affairs, justice and finance.

No official from the Turkish delegation made remarks following the meeting. According to a Treasury Department official, the delegation will hold talks with department officials.

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert confirmed those talk were underway. "We held additional talks with Turkish officials. The conversations continue," Nauert said.

An official statement made by the U.S. State Department said that Çavuşoğlu and Sullivan "discussed a range of bilateral matters including Pastor Brunson."

The Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and PKK-linked Brunson is currently under house arrest in Turkey, and the Turkish delegation's visit comes in the wake of Washington imposing sanctions against its NATO ally's Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül and Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu.

The sanctions were announced citing the ministers' roles in the Brunson case.

Using threatening rhetoric, Washington has repeatedly called for the release of Brunson, while Ankara has reiterated that Brunson's case is being handled by the courts and the government cannot intervene.

He is scheduled to appear before a court in October for his third hearing after the court rejected an appeal for his release in a July 18 hearing.

Trade issues and differences on Syria have also strained the two countries' relationship.

Washington is reviewing Turkey's duty-free access to U.S. markets, while Ankara has imposed retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods in response to American steel and aluminum tariffs. The U.S. review could affect $1.7 billion of Turkish exports.