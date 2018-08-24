Relations between Turkey, Russia deepen, Putin says after meeting with top Turkish officials

Our relations with Turkey both deepen and enrich with new content and our cooperation increases in regional issues and economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday after meeting with Turkish foreign and defense ministers, intelligence chief.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Hakan Fidan, head of the Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), visited Moscow for talks on bilateral and regional issues including recent developments in Syria.

Before meeting Putin, Çavuşoğlu met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov earlier in the day while Akar and Fidan met with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu.

Last week Fidan and Akar also visited Moscow where they met with Russian officials along with Shoygu.