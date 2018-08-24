Turkey-Russia relations important for regional stability, FM Çavuşoğlu says

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Friday that good relations between Turkey and Russia are important for the region's stability.

Speaking in a joint press conference after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Çavuşoğlu said that bilateral relations were improving day by day, referring to Russia as Turkey's "strategic partner."

Meanwhile, Lavrov said that Russia attached great importance to the ongoing cooperation with Turkey regarding various international issues, adding that the military cooperation between the two countries was also intensely developing.

He added that Russia and Turkey agreed to establish a joint mechanism to ease the visa regime for Turkish nationals.

Apart from bilateral relations, Syria was another important topic in the meeting with the situation in northwestern province of Idlib, the only region still controlled by opposition groups, being in the forefront.

"We should continue to work together to maintain the ceasefire in Syria, the Astana deal and its spirit. We also need to increase our efforts for a political process," Çavuşoğlu said, adding that a commission to rewrite the new constitution of the war-torn country should soon be established.

The foreign minister also said that radical groups in Syria's Idlib disturbed moderate the opposition and civilians, adding that they caused difficulties while Turkey was establishing observation points agreed in Astana process.

"On the other hand, a military solution in Idlib would lead to a catastrophe, not only for Idlib, but for all of Syria. There are nearly 3.5 million civilians," Çavuşoğlu underlined.

The foreign minister also said that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani would come together in the upcoming days, adding that a summit would take place in Iran's Tehran with a similar format of the previous Sochi meetings.