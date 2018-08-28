Iranian envoy: Turkey, Iran play key roles in de-escalating Syria conflict

Ahead of an upcoming meeting in Tehran, Iran's ambassador to Ankara, Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard, stressed that efforts by Turkey and Iran to de-escalate the ongoing conflict in Syria were significant.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will travel to Tehran on Sept. 7 to attend the third summit of the Astana talks along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. One of the main topics of the meeting is expected to be the current conflict in Idlib, the Iranian envoy said in an exclusive interview with Daily Sabah.

Pointing out the importance of Iran and Turkey in the region, Fard said that both countries play a key role in solving regional matters. The ambassador stressed that the top agenda item of the Tehran meeting will be the situation in Idlib.

Idlib, located in northwestern Syria on the Turkish border, has been under the control of opposition groups since March 2015 and has been facing intense air raids by the Bashar Assad regime and its backers ever since.

Sharing his evaluations on the Astana process which was founded with the initiatives of Russia, Turkey, and Iran to establish peace in Syria, he stated that since incidents in the region affect the peace and stability in regional countries notably Iran and Turkey, both countries are irreplaceable parties of the Astana talks.

"We as the two countries always emphasize peace, stability and preservation territorial integrity of regional countries and engage in cooperation accordingly," Fard said.

Fard also indicated that the cooperation between Iran, Turkey, and Russia are playing an important role in the de-escalation of the conflict in Syria and considerable steps have been taken to resolve the crisis through political process. Emphasizing that there are still problems and different views, he indicated that the Syria talks were shaped thanks to the cooperation of the three countries despite these problems.