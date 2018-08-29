   
DIPLOMACY
Iranian FM Zarif arrives in Turkey for talks with Erdoğan

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, right, and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif pose for a photo following their meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Aug. 8, 2017. (AA Photo)
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif traveled to Turkey on Wednesday to hold talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Erdoğan is expected to receive Zarif at the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) headquarters in Ankara.

Turkey and Iran, along with Russia, are guarantor countries of a cease-fire in Syria in the Astana peace process.

The meeting comes as the Assad regime prepares an assault against Syrian opposition forces in northwestern Idlib province, which has been designated as a de-escalation zone by the three guarantor countries.

