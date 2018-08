Turkey is working together with Russia and Iran to prevent another Aleppo-like disaster in Syria's Idlib, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Thursday.

"We are looking for ways of clearing the terrorists from Syria's Manbij in talks with the Americans. We are working with Russians and Iranians to prevent another Aleppo-like disaster in Idlib," Erdoğan said at the graduation ceremony for the Turkish Military Academy's Kara Harp School.

