Turkey, Iran work together to find permanent solution in Syria, Turkish envoy to Tahran says

Turkey seeks to find a fair and permanent solution for Syria to ease tensions in the region in a meeting in Tehran, Turkey's ambassador to Tehran said. Speaking at a ceremony in the Turkish Embassy to commemorate Aug. 30 Victory Day to DHA, Ambassador Rıza Hakan Tekin said that Turkey and Iran are closely cooperating against threats to security in the region.

"Turkey is working to find a permanent and fair solution. The Turkish, Iranian and Russian leaders meeting in Tehran is part of these efforts," he said.

The presidents of Turkey, Russia and Iran will attend a tripartite summit on Sept. 7 in Iran as part of their efforts to find a permanent solution to the Syrian civil war. The Tehran meeting will be the third such meeting of the leaders after summits in the Russian resort city of Sochi and the Turkish capital Ankara. The meeting was to take place in the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz, but was later moved to the Iranian capital.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday met Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Ankara, according to the Presidency's official website. The two leaders talked for nearly an hour at ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) headquarters. Also present was Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Speaking to reporters before the meeting, Çavuşoğlu said bilateral issues and Syria would be discussed.

The three countries are trying to establish peace and a political solution in Syria in the Astana talks, named after Kazakhstan's capital, where representatives of the trilateral group and monitors for negotiations between the Syrian regime and the moderate opposition have met. As part of this framework, the three countries agreed to establish de-escalation zones in Idlib and parts of neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo.