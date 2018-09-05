US on same page with Turkey for diplomatic solution in Idlib

The United States and Turkey both believe that a diplomatic solution should be established for the crisis in Syria's Idlib to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe, the U.S. Embassy in Ankara said in statement Tuesday.

As United States Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey, also a former American ambassador to Ankara, concluded his trip to Turkey, the U.S. embassy on Tuesday reiterated its concern for a Syrian regime military offensive in Syria's Idlib.

"A Syrian military offensive in Idlib will be an escalation of the Syrian conflict that will risk the lives of humanitarian workers and Syrian civilians, destroy civilian infrastructure, imperil the prospects for a political settlement in Syria, fuel support for terrorism, and harm regional stability," the U.S. mission in Turkey said on Twitter.

"U.S. Special Envoy to Syria, James Jeffrey met with Turkish counterparts to discuss their new role and the underscore the importance of continued the U.S.-Turkey cooperation in resolving the Syrian conflict in a manner consistent with UNSCR 2254," it added.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Tuesday met Jeffrey in Ankara.

Moreover, U.S. Charge d'Affaires in Ankara Jeffrey Hovenier said Tuesday that Washington has the same concerns as Ankara.

On the other hand, Çavuşoğlu on Tuesday spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo via telephone, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The two ministers discussed bilateral issues, Syria's Idlib and Manbij, said the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media. Pompeo and Çavuşoğlu "agreed that any Bashar [Assad] regime military offensive in Idlib would be an unacceptable, reckless escalation of the conflict in Syria," said U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert. She also said they are committed to addressing areas of common concern.