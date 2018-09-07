President Erdoğan heads to Iran for summit on Syria

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday departed from Ankara's Esenboğa Airport to attend a trilateral meeting on Syria in the Iranian capital Tehran.

During the summit, Erdoğan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran's Hassan Rouhani will discuss joint efforts as part of the Astana process and political efforts for finding a lasting solution to the Syrian conflict.

The first tripartite summit was held in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi on Nov. 22 to discuss progress made in the Astana peace talks and changes in de-escalation zones across Syria.

The second trilateral meeting was hosted by Erdoğan in April in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The president is accompanied by Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and the Presidency Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.