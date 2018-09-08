Defense minister says military cooperation with Pakistan will continue

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, who attended the Pakistan Defense Day reception on Thursday evening, welcomed military cooperation with Pakistan and indicated that their mutual efforts will continue.

"We will continue our fight against terrorism regardless of its origin and motive. Our cooperation with the Pakistan Armed Forces is very important for us. Pakistan and the Turkish armed forces will continue to support each other and cooperate in fields including the fight against terrorism," Akar said.

On the occasion, Pakistani Ambassador Muhammed Syrus Sajjad Qazi and Pakistan Air Force military attaché Brigadier General Imran Ashgar Chaudhry welcomed a large number of Turks, including Chief of the Turkish General Staff General Yaşar Güler, diplomats and ambassadors. Praising Turkish-Pakistani friendship, Akar expressed his gratitude that Pakistan stood by Turkey

during the failed July 15, 2016 coup attempt by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ). Commenting on the cooperation between the two countries, Chaudhry said: "The nation of Pakistan assures its Turkish brothers that we have and we will stand with you under all circumstances. The relationship between us will continue to grow stronger in counter-terrorism defense collaboration."

Military cooperation between Turkey and Pakistan has been increasing recently. On July 10, the Turkish Defense Industries Undersecretariat (SSB) announced the finalization of the Pakistani contract for the purchase of T129 Advanced Attack and Tactical Reconnaissance Helicopters (ATAK), which will be delivered gradually over five years from Turkey.