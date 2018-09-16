Erdoğan, Putin to discuss bilateral ties, Syria during Sochi meeting

German FM Heiko Maas 'very grateful' for Turkey's ceasefire effort in Idlib

Erdoğan to meet Putin in Russia to push for cease-fire, stop Idlib massacre

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will discuss bilateral ties and regional issues with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday, the Turkish presidency said in a statement Sunday.

The two leaders are expected to hold talks over several topic concerning politics, economy and energy, the statement said.

Regional and international matters, including Syria, will also be discussed in the meeting.

The Kremlin also released a statement, saying the presidents will focus on bilateral cooperation and Syria during talks in Russian resort city of Sochi.

Erdoğan and Putin met Sept. 7 in Tehran on the sidelines of trilateral Turkey-Russia-Iran leaders' summit regarding Syrian settlement.