FM Çavuşoğlu travels to Venezuela today on two-day official visit

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will travel to Venezuela today on a two-day official visit.

During his visit, Çavuşoğlu will hold meetings with the country's high-level officials.

Çavuşoğlu is expected to meet his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza and will also be received by President Nicholas Maduro.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement Wednesday, the meetings will discuss Turkey-Venezuela bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international developments. Maduro was in Ankara this July to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. During his visit, Maduro highlighted that his country looks forward to developing cooperation in all areas with Turkey.

The Venezuelan president's first official visit to Turkey was on Oct. 5-6, 2017. At the time, Maduro and his delegation were received by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Parliament Speaker İsmail Kahraman.

During the visit, Turkey and Venezuela signed several agreements in the context of diversifying and improving the relationships between these two countries.

These agreements contain economic and commercial cooperation, security cooperation, air transportation agreement, agricultural cooperation, tourism cooperation agreement and a civil aviation memorandum of understanding.