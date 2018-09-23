Turkey to open its first embassy in Paraguay

Turkey will open its first embassy in the South American country of Paraguay, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"Turkey has completed necessary legal procedures to open its embassy in Asuncion and designated Armağan Inci Ersoy as our first ambassador," the ministry said in a statement.

"Paraguay is also expected to finalize necessary procedures soon," the statement added.

According to the statement, Turkey aims "to increase our contacts and cooperation with Paraguay in the framework of our outreach policy towards Latin America and the Caribbean region."

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Paraguayan counterpart Luis Alberto Castiglioni met in New York this weekend on the sidelines of the 73rd Session of the U.N. General Assembly.

"The mutual political will for promoting relations was confirmed during the meeting," the statement added.