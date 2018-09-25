Erdoğan meets with Japan's Abe, Iran's Rouhani in New York

Busy agenda awaits Erdoğan on second day of his US visit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met Monday with the leaders of Japan and Iran in New York.

The closed-door meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani came a day before Erdoğan's address to the U.N. General Assembly's 73rd session.

The theme of this year's general assembly is Making the United Nations Relevant to All People: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies.

The president is scheduled to meet with the leaders of Greece, Mozambique, Slovenia and Venezuela in separate meetings on Tuesday.

Erdoğan met U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday at the organization's headquarters in the city.

Erdoğan's schedule in New York runs through Wednesday.