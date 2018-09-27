Turkey-US strategic partnership will overcome ‘turbulent period,’ Erdoğan says

Turkey-US patrols in Syria's Manbij to start soon, but US' arms support for YPG unacceptable: Kalın

Brunson case not even closely related to Turkey's economy, Erdoğan says

Turkey and the U.S. will overcome the current "turbulent period" in their relations through their strategic partnership, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said late Wednesday.

"Our strategic partnership, which has gone through difficulties so many times, will overcome this turbulent period," Erdoğan said during his address at the 9th Turkey Investment Conference held by the Turkey-U.S. Business Council (TAIK) in New York.

Erdoğan said disagreements with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump on issues such as the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), the fight against terrorism, Jerusalem, Syria and sanctions were "testing" Turkish-American relations.

He said he believes that Turkey and the U.S. need to come a long way in their relations, especially with regards to the FETÖ and the People's Protection Units (YPG) — the terror group which Turkey considers to be the PKK'S Syrian wing but the U.S. still supplies arms to.

Erdoğan said some circles in the Trump administration assume they can resolve differences with Turkey through threats, pressure and blackmail.

He questioned why the U.S. is protecting FETÖ leader Fetullah Gülen, adding: "Are we not strategic partners?"

Erdoğan said FETÖ was active in 27 U.S. states and has charter schools there.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen are accused of orchestrating the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

'Investments in US exceed $4.6 billion'

Erdoğan said the bilateral trade volume between Turkey and the U.S. was above $20 billion in 2017. He said Turkey's exports to the U.S. totaled $8.7 billion and imports totaled $12 billion.

"As of today, Turkish firms' investments in the U.S. exceed $4.6 billion," he added.

The president said Turkey views the future of political and economic relations with the U.S. with hope despite Washington imposing sanctions and doubling tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports.

He said there are no winners in trade wars and each unilateral decision will be met with retaliation.

Erdoğan said Turkey will continue to strengthen the investment environment without compromising on the rules of the free market economy.

"We will continue to make the necessary legal arrangements to attract more direct investments and for international investors to invest safely in our country," he added.