Chinese Embassy in Ankara praises economic ties at National Day event

The Chinese Embassy in Ankara on Thursday marked the republic's National Day with an event attended by a number of dignitaries.

The Chinese national day, which is celebrated on Oct. 1, marks, this year, the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Turkish Agriculture Minister Bekir Pakdemirli, ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) lawmakers Ravza Kavakçı Kan and Mehmet Mehdi Eker, as well as Mustafa Tuna, the mayor of Ankara, were among the attendees at the event.

The Chinese and Turkish national anthems were performed by artists. During the reception, the guests enjoyed traditional cuisine and dances of China as well.

Speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Ankara Yu Hongyang said: "A more prosperous China with a wider opening door will surely bring more opportunities to the development of all other countries in the world."

Regarding his country's relations with Turkey, Yu Hongyang said the presidents of both countries held a meeting in South Africa in July, which marked the fifth meeting between Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Xi Jinping in the past three years.

"The two heads of state reached important consensus over and chartered a clear direction for bilateral relations," he said.

He went on to say: "This year also marks the fifth anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, which holds the principle of seeking shared benefits through consultation and collaboration. This initiative comes from China, but belongs to the world."

"We sincerely look forward to the participation of all countries, including Turkey, in Belt and Road partner network so that the fruit of this initiative could benefit more countries and more people," he added.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the Belt and Road Initiative -- which aims to revive the historical Silk Road with Ankara's Middle Corridor Initiative -- was first raised by the Chinese president in 2013 and it "aims to connect Asia with Europe and Africa."

"Turkey supports this initiative as it has parallel aims with its vision of transport corridors," according to the ministry.

Also speaking at the event, Pakdemirli hailed relations between the two countries.

Pakdemirli also said he will attend an import expo in Shanghai on Nov. 5-7 along with other ministers to seek cooperation in the agricultural field.