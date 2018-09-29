Erdoğan, Merkel meet in working breakfast, diccuss bilateral, global issues

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday at a working breakfast to discuss bilateral and international issues.







Erdoğan was accompanied by Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, and Technology and Industry Minister Mustafa Varank.







It was Erdoğan and Merkel's second meeting during the president's three-day high-profile state visit to Germany.







On Friday, Erdoğan and Merkel headed a larger meeting between Turkish and German ministers and senior officials.

At a joint press conference afterwards, Merkel vowed to enhance cooperation between Germany and Turkey in the economy and energy and security despite political differences on a number of issues.

Merkel said their talks on Saturday would focus on bilateral relations and regional issues, including the situation in Syria.

Following his official meetings in Berlin on Saturday, Erdoğan is scheduled to proceed to the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, which has a large Turkish immigrant population.

In Cologne, Erdoğan is expected to attend the inauguration ceremony of Cologne Central Mosque, run by Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs.