Turkey condemns attack on consulate in Greece's Thessaloniki

Turkey on Sunday condemned an attack that targeted police officers protecting the country's Consulate General in the Greek port city of Thessaloniki.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said the attack was carried out with six Molotov cocktails in the early hours of Sunday, around 2:30 a.m local time (2330 GMT).

The statement said the attack did not cause any damage or personal injury in the consulate building.

"On the occasion of this atrocious incident, we would like to reiterate once again that we expect the Greek authorities to take necessary measures for the security of the personnel and buildings of our missions in Greece," it added.

The consulate in Thessaloniki was attacked before in 2015 and 2016.

In April, the Athens Consulate General was attacked by a group of anti-government anarchists.