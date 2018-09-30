Turkey offers help to Indonesia after deadly quake, tsunami

Turkey is ready to provide any assistance that may be needed to Indonesia, where an earthquake and tsunami have caused loss of hundreds of lives, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Sunday.

Expressing his condolences on Twitter, Erdoğan said Turkey was prepared to provide all kinds of support.

"I pray for our brothers and sisters, who were killed in an earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia, wish a speedy recovery to the wounded and offer my deepest condolences to the people of Indonesia," he tweeted.

"Turkey is prepared to do everything in its power to help Indonesia heal its wounds."

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry also extended heartfelt condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"We have learned with deep sorrow that the earthquake and tsunami on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi caused the loss of many lives, injuries and extensive damage. Turkey is in full solidarity with the government and the brotherly people of Indonesia and ready to provide any assistance that may be needed," the ministry said in a statement.

As part of humanitarian operations, Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) has sent an emergency aid team to Indonesia in the wake of the powerful earthquake and tsunami. In a statement, the IHH said that they have sent a five-person team to help people in need in the region.

At least 832 people died after Friday's 7.7-magnitude earthquake and resulting tsunami, said Indonesia's disaster management agency on Saturday, cited by Indonesian television.

The tsunami, towering up to three meters high, hit Palu, capital of the Central Sulawesi province, and the northeast of the nearby Donggala Regency.