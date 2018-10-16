Pompeo to meet with Erdoğan, Çavuşoğlu in Ankara

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Ankara on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry said, with their talks expected to focus on the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will also meet his U.S. counterpart, the ministry said.

Pompeo is arriving from a visit to Riyadh where he met with Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the case of missing journalist Khashoggi.

The initial statement Wednesday by the Foreign Ministry said Pompeo and Çavuşoğlu would discuss bilateral and regional issues including Syria.

Pompeo will also welcome the decision to release Pastor Andrew Brunson with his Turkish counterpart, Spokesperson Heather Nauert said, adding that he will also discuss the Khashoggi case and reiterate the U.S. offer to assist Turkey in its investigation.

Trump raised the possibility that "rogue killers" could have been responsible for Khashoggi's disappearance after a telephone conversation with the king for 20 minutes Monday.

Trump said Salman "firmly denies" any knowledge of Khashoggi's disappearance.

Earlier Monday, Turkish and Saudi officials arrived at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul after the start of a joint probe into the missing journalist.

Saudi authorities have yet to give a clear explanation of what happened to Khashoggi, while several countries -- particularly Turkey, the U.S., and the U.K. -- are pressing for the mystery to be cleared up as soon as possible.