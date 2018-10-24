Turkey won't allow Greek fait accompli, intervention in East Mediterranean, defense min. says

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Wednesday that Turkey will not tolerate any Greek fait-accompli in the Aegean or Mediterranean, and will not allow any Greek intervention on Turkish exploration works in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency's Editor's Desk, Akar reiterated that there can be no viable project in the Aegean and Mediterranean without Turkey and Turkish Cypriots.

On Thursday last week, a Greek frigate trying to interfere with Barbaros Hayreddin Pasa, a Turkish seismic vessel working in the eastern Mediterranean, was blocked by the Turkish navy.

The incident prompted an immediate response from Turkish officials, who warned Greece against taking actions in the Mediterranean Sea that would spark tensions in the region.

Turkey has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration's unilateral drilling activity in the Eastern Mediterranean, saying Turkish Cypriots also have rights to the resources in the area.

Akar also signaled that Turkish-U.S. joint patrols in the northern Syrian Manbij area will begin soon after training is completed within the next couple of days.

As agreed by the NATO allies in June, Turkish and U.S. forces have been carrying out patrols in Manbij independent of each other, but have been training in preparation to carry out joint patrols