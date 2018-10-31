Turkish, Russian ruling parties sign new protocol to enhance relations

Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has signed a protocol with Russia's ruling United Russia party, the AK Party said in a statement.

The "Collaboration and Interaction Protocol" was signed in Moscow last week, by AK Party Deputy Chairman of Foreign Affairs Cevdet Yılmaz and United Russia General Council Secretary and Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Andrei Turchak.

According to the protocol, the parties are expected to discuss current issues concerning bilateral and international matters in meetings. There will be an exchange of experience on topics that appeal to both parties' interests, such as the youth policies and economic development. It was also stated that the bilateral activities and the committee visits on different levels as well as expert meetings will be held regularly.

The protocol was signed during a three-day visit to Moscow by an AK Party delegation, led by Deputy Chairman Yılmaz. They attended the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAAP) and held meetings with the leaders of the two main opposition parties in State Duma - the Communist Party and the Liberal Democratic Party. The meetings focused on developing the relations between regional parties and the necessity of multilateral solutions, seeking a mechanism to address global issues rather than one-sided solutions.

Russian Prime Minister and the Chairman of the United Russia Party, Dmitry Medvedev also attended the closing session of the ICAAP meeting. In October, Yılmaz had announced AK Party's new diplomacy initiative that aims to build a dialogue and further strengthen relations with political parties in different countries, including Germany, Russia and China.

Aiming to mend the negative perception constructed abroad by some operations against Turkey, it is a priority to establish bilateral arrangements with political parties that function similarly in other countries.