Turkey, Qatar agree to strengthen security cooperation

Turkey and Qatar agreed to strengthen their security cooperation on Tuesday in a meeting held by the two countries' national security heads in Doha.

Turkish National Police Chief Celal Uzunkaya and his Qatari counterpart Saad Bin Jassim Al Khulaifi discussed the enhancement of security cooperation between the two countries.

Uzunkaya, accompanied by a delegation of several Interior Ministry officials, including the head of the Special Operations Department Selami Türker, was in Qatar to attend the International Homeland Security and Civil Defense Exhibition (MILIPOL Qatar 2018), a high-profile security exhibition being held for the twelfth time this year.

The Turkish delegation visited the headquarters of Qatar's Police College, where they met with the director Mohamed Abdullah al-Mohanna al-Marri and discussed the means of enhancing bilateral cooperation on security training.

"Turkish security members have been continuing to provide training for their Qatari counterparts in different fields. 512 Qatari police have completed the education so far," said Uzunkaya.

He also stated the importance of the memorandum of understanding and protocols that signed with Doha.

Deputy Defense Min.

visits military base

Deputy Minister of National Defense Muhsin Dere was also in the Qatari capital for the MILIPOL exhibition. Dere visited the Turkish Military base in Qatar where he underlined the importance of the relationship between Qatar and Turkey.

Dere met with Turkish soldiers stationed at the headquarters of the Tariq bin Ziyad Base, which was established in 2014. The base serves as a tool to develop Qatar's defense ability, fight against terrorism and supports military operations to protect international peace. The first group arrived in Qatar June 2017 and conducted their first drill at the base.

Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah also visited Turkey on Oct. 15 and held a meeting with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.