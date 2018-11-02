FM Çavuşoğlu discusses bilateral ties during official visit to Qatar

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu traveled to Qatar yesterday to hold two-day official talks with Qatari high-level officials, demonstrating the strategic alliance between the two countries.

During his two-day visit, Çavuşoğlu will meet with his counterpart, Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

"During the meetings, bilateral relations with Qatar as well as the latest regional developments will be discussed and preparations for the fourth meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee will be reviewed," the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a written statement.

The third session of the Supreme Strategic Committee between Turkey and Qatar was held in Ankara last year. In the meeting, Çavuşoğlu discussed with his Qatari counterpart the relations between the two countries in various fields, including regional and international developments.

The Supreme Strategic Committee was established in 2014 as a bilateral mechanism for high-level dialogue and cooperation.

Within the framework of strategic collaboration, Turkey and Qatar agreed to strengthen their security cooperation in a meeting on Tuesday held by the two countries' national security heads in the Qatari capital Doha. The deep-rooted relations between the two countries have been rapidly developing in all fields, as has their coordination and cooperation in regional issues.

As such, when the Qatar-Gulf crisis occurred last year and Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt blockaded Qatar, Turkey rejected the siege and exerted intensive efforts to mediate the crisis.