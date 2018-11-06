US sanctions on Iran are wrong, aimed at unbalancing the world, Erdoğan says

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan slammed Tuesday the reimposition of economic sanctions against Iran by his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, describing it as a move to unbalance the world.

"U.S. sanctions on Iran are wrong, for us they are steps aimed at unbalancing the world. They are also against the international law, or diplomacy. We don't want to live in an imperialist world," Erdoğan told reporters after his address to the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) parliamentary group in Ankara.

Erdoğan said that Turkey imports some 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Iran. According to the data from the Energy Market Regulatory Authority's (EMRA) Natural Gas Market Report for December 2017, one-fifth of Turkey's all natural gas exports come from Iran.

Erdoğan also described the U.S. forces' joint patrols with the People's Protection Forces (YPG) terrorists along Turkey's border with Syria as "unacceptable," adding that it would cause serious negative developments on the border. "I hope Mr. Trump will end the process related to this," he added.

