Turkey says US observation posts do not serve stability efforts in region

The U.S. plans to put observation posts in northern Syria will not help efforts for stability in the region and it will further complicate the situation, Ankara said in response to Washington's move that has been deemed as protection for the PKK's Syrian affiliate. "We have stated that the observation points to be established by the U.S. troops on the Syrian border will have a very negative impact… and in the course of our discussions we expressed that it could lead to a perception that 'U.S. soldiers are somehow protecting terrorist [People's Protection Units] YPG members and shielding them,'" Defense Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by Anadolu Agency (AA) on Saturday.

Akar's remarks were made in response to U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis' statement on Wednesday, where he expressed Washington's intention to place observation posts along northern Syria amid Turkey's determined stance on clearing the YPG from the region with a new cross-border offensive on YPG-held parts east of the Euphrates River.

The defense minister said Turkey's concerns were communicated with the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford on the sidelines of the Halifax International Security Forum in Canada on Nov. 18. "We have told our American counterparts about our unease several times," Akar added. "I think actions like this will make the complicated situation in the region even more complicated," Akar told reporters.

Mattis spoke of Washington's observation plans in northern Syria on Nov. 21. "We are putting in observation posts in several locations up along the... northern Syrian border," Mattis had said and added that the posts would be "very clearly marked locations day and night so that the Turks know where they're at."

Although Mattis had said the issue was being discussed with the Turkish authorities and that the observation points would be established to "track threats" posed to Turkey, Ankara's position on the existence of the YPG in the region has been clear. Turkey sees no difference between the PKK, a group on the terror lists of the U.S. and the EU, and the YPG. The U.S.-backing of YPG under the pretext of fight against Daesh has angered Turkey, causing a deep dent in relations between the two NATO allies.

Turkish officials have repeatedly said Turkey will take all necessary measures to eliminate the YPG from northern Syria, where it says the group poses a threat to Turkey's national security. The PKK and the YPG, although Washington says are different, are based on the same organization structure and ideological foundation. Ankara also says the U.S.' military support to the YPG is ultimately used against Turkey due to the fluidity between the two groups.

"Nobody should doubt that the Turkish Armed Forces and the Republic of Turkey will take the necessary steps against all kinds of risks and threats from across its borders," Akar also said. In case Turkey's accepts the U.S. proposal of observation posts in the YPG-held regions could also be interpreted as Ankara acknowledging Washington's efforts to legitimize the YPG as an actor in the region. Due to Washington's support for the YPG, the U.S. and Turkey have been at odds with regards to Syria policy. However, in June they reached a deal on the YPG's withdrawal from Manbij, northern Syria. According to the deal the YPG would withdraw from the region and the U.S. and Turkish troops would secure the region jointly until a local administration is established. The deal is moving "sluggishly" according to Ankara and it has been moving slower than scheduled. In addition, the Turkish government has also said it would launch a new cross-border offensive into areas the east of the Euphrates River, which are held by the YPG.

Turkey had previously launched Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016 to clear Daesh from its southern borders and Operation Olive Branch to clear the YPG from northwestern Afrin province earlier this year. The recent reconciliation steps, which Ankara has not deemed significant, are also said to be taken to make Turkey give up on its plans of a new cross-border offensive against the YPG in northern Syria

.