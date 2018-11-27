Greece, Greek Cyprus endangers itself with 'reckless' energy search in Med: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday warned Greece and Greek Cyprus against "reckless" actions in the eastern Mediterranean.

"The reckless behavior of Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration (in hydrocarbon search in eastern Mediterranean) by receiving support from several European states has become a threat and danger primarily for themselves," Erdoğan said at the AK Party parliamentary group meeting.

"As Turkey, we will not make the slightest concession from our theses neither in the eastern Mediterranean or any other region and will defend our rights up to the end," he added.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...