Erdoğan arrives in Paraguay for official talks

Turkey seeks to revive ties with Paraguay, set to open first embassy

Turkey seeks to further boost Latin America ties with Erdoğan's upcoming visit

President Erdoğan meets with Trump and Putin at G20 summit in Argentina

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in the Paraguayan capital on Sunday to hold official talks following the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Argentina.

Erdoğan was met at Silvio Pettirossi Airport by Paraguayan Foreign Minister Luis Alberto Castiglioni and other Paraguayan officials, along with the Turkish ambassador in Asuncion Armağan Inci Ersoy.





First lady Emine Erdoğan, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez and Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan accompanied the president to Asuncion.

President Erdoğan is visiting Paraguay and Venezuela this week to boost ties in the region.

Erdoğan kept a busy schedule at the two-day G-20 summit in Buenos Aires, including talks with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.