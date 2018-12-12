Credible political process is needed for Syrian stability

U.N. Special Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura said on Monday that a credible political process is vital to reach stability in Syria in line with all warring parties' demands.

"It is clear a page would be unfolded in Syria, not because I am leaving in December for personal reasons, but because the situation has changed on the ground and at the political level," De Mistura said.

De Mistura pointed out that work is still ongoing to form a committee meant to draft a new constitution before the end of the year, but hurdles remain in place. He added it was necessary to exert an additional effort and explore every means to push forward the political process in Syria.

Last month, a meeting of Syria's warring sides and mediators in Kazakhstan failed to reach an agreement on the formation of a constitutional committee after disputes over the 50-member delegation comprising the regime, opposition forces, and civil society independents. Bashar Assad regime has been insisting that they will only consider amendments to the current constitution.

The seven-year conflict has wounded more than a million people and displaced half of Syria's 23 million population, including 5.6 million who are refugees, mostly in Turkey, Jordan, and Lebanon.