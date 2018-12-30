Turkey, Russia to strengthen Eurasia's security, Putin says in New Year letter to Erdoğan

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a New Year letter to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said that Turkey and his country will continue to strengthen security in Asia.

Putin noted that the efforts of both countries contribute to anti-terror fight and political process in Syria.

Putin also wrote a letter to other leaders, including his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, saying that Moscow was ready for dialogue on a "wide-ranging agenda," the Kremlin said in a statement.

In a separate letter to Syria's Bashar al-Assad, Putin pledged a continuation of aid to the Syrian government and people in the "fight against terrorism."

Putin also sent New Year greetings to world leaders including prime ministers Theresa May of Britain and Shinzo Abe of Japan, as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping.