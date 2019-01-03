Turkey, Iraq to deepen cooperation in fight against terror

Turkey and Iraq will deepen their cooperation in the fight against terrorism, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Thursday at a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Berham Salih in Ankara.

Underlining that Daesh, the PKK and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) pose threats to both Turkey and Iraq, Erdoğan said Turkey was ready to boost security cooperation with Iraq, and contribute to infrastructure and development projects in the country.

Turkey recently said it would take over the fight against Daesh following the U.S. decision to pull out of Syria. Ankara also carries out regular airstrikes against PKK bases in northern Iraq.

Stating that his visit to 'brother' country Turkey carried the aim of "cooperation in every field," Salih said that he expected Turkey's contributions in reconstructing terror-free regions in the country.