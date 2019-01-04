Erdoğan, Pakistan’s PM Khan meet in Ankara

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met Friday with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is in Turkey for an official visit for the first time after taking office.

The two leaders first came together at the Beştepe Nation Mosque for the Friday prayers, then arrived in the adjacent Presidential Palace Complex in Ankara for their meeting.

The one-on-one meeting between Erdoğan and Khan lasted for two hours and 10 minutes, which was followed by a meeting between Turkish and Pakistani delegations.

Following the meeting, the two leaders held a joint press conference, in which Erdoğan announced that Turkey, Pakistan and Afghanistan will hold a trilateral summit in Istanbul as soon as Turkish local elections are concluded in March.

Khan said that the people of Afghanistan have been suffering for over three decades, and he hopes that the summit in Istanbul would contribute to the peace process in the war-torn country.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...