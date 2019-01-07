Turkey condemns coup attempt in Gabon

Turkey on Monday denounced a coup attempt in the central African country of Gabon.

"We condemn the coup attempt that took place this morning in Gabon," said the Foreign Ministry in a statement.

"Turkey is against all attempts aiming to unlawfully change elected governments. We attach importance to maintaining peace and stability in Gabon," the statement added.

Earlier on Monday, the Gabonese government said that it had quashed a coup attempt in the country.

Government spokesman Guy-Bertran Mapangou told reporters that soldiers who briefly took over the national radio on Monday morning had been arrested.

Mapangou stressed that the situation is back in control while the country's president is recovering from a stroke abroad.

In 2016 Turkey defeated a coup attempt by the Gülenist terror group (FETÖ) which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkish officials praised the countries which speedily issued condemnations of the assault on its duly elected government and national sovereignty.

FETÖ is also behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.