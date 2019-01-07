US delegation including Bolton arrives in Turkey to discuss Syria pullout

A U.S. delegation headed by White House National Security Adviser John Bolton arrived in Ankara on Monday to discuss issues related to Syria and bilateral diplomatic and economic relations.

The delegation, which includes U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford and James Jeffrey, the U.S. special representative for Syria and the special envoy for the anti-Daesh coalition, a title he assumed three days ago from the former envoy Brett McGurk.

The U.S. pullout from Syria, strategies for post-U.S. period in northern parts of the country controlled by the PKK terrorist group's Syrian offshoot People's Protection Units (YPG), the fight against Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), PKK and Daesh are among the top issues on the agenda between the two countries.

Economic relations and a possible sale of Patriot air defense systems are also expected to be discussed in meetings.

The delegation, which arrived in Turkey after conducting talks in Israel, is expected to leave Turkey on Tuesday.