Trump determined to withdraw troops from Syria, US supports Turkey in anti-terror fight: Pompeo

U.S. President Donald Trump is determined to withdraw American soldiers from Syria, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said late Wednesday.

"We understand and support Turkey's fight against terrorism," he added.

The statement comes after U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton's comments that as a precondition for the U.S.' withdrawal, the protection of the YPG terrorists must be assured, which drew ire from Turkish politicians including top government officals.

However, Bolton later said that the U.S.' withdrawal would be subject to defeating Daesh remnants, and Turkey assuring the safety of fighters allied with the U.S., i.e. the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by the YPG.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called Bolton's remarks unacceptable, saying Turkey could not accept the U.S.' condition of protecting YPG terrorists, the Syrian affiliate of PKK.

Ankara has repeatedly told Washington that the YPG is not different from the PKK as the groups were intertwined, and partnering with one terrorist group to fight another was not acceptable. Washington, however, has continued to support the YPG, despite the U.S. listing the PKK as a terrorist organization.