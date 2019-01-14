US can't be allies with terrorists, must honor partnership with Turkey, pres. spox says

The U.S. cannot be allies with the terrorists in Syria and Turkey expects the U.S. to honor the strategic partnership between the two countries, Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalın said Monday in response to the U.S. president.

"Mr @realDonaldTrump Terrorists can't be your partners & allies. Turkey expects the US to honor our strategic partnership and doesn't want it to be shadowed by terrorist propaganda," Kalın said in a tweet, adding that it is a "fatal mistake" to equate Syrian Kurds with PKK terrorists.

"Turkey fights against terrorists, not Kurds. We will protect Kurds and other Syrians against all terrorist threats," Kalın added.

Presidential spokesman also said there was no difference between Daesh, PKK, PYD and YPG and Ankara would continue to fight them all.

Kalın's comments on Twitter came shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington would "economically devastate" Turkey if Ankara decided to "hit" the PKK's Syrian offshoot People's Protection Units (YPG).

Turkish officials, including President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, repeatedly said Washington needed to separate terrorists from Syrian Kurds.

Earlier on Monday, Trump on Twitter said the U.S. was starting "long overdue" pullout from Syria and Washington would strike from a nearby existing base if Daesh started to reform.

Trump also said Washington would "economically devastate" Turkey if Ankara decided to strike against the U.S.-backed YPG militants in the region.

The president also warned the YPG to not to provoke Ankara and proposed a 20-mile safe zone.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

Ankara has been infuriated by U.S. support for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by the YPG, under the pretext of fighting against Daesh. The U.S. provided military training and supplied truckloads of weapons to the YPG, disregarding warnings from Ankara that the YPG is organically linked to the PKK, and partnering with one terrorist group to fight another was not acceptable.

Turkey says the weapons are ultimately transferred to the PKK - designated as a terror group by the U.S., Turkey and the EU - and used against Turkey.

Turkey has long signaled an operation on YPG-held areas east of the Euphrates, as Ankara sees the presence of the U.S.-backed group as a threat to its national security.