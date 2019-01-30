Defense minister invites Greek counterpart to Turkey

Akar stressed the importance of having good neighborly relations with Greece and developing cooperation in the military sector, adding that he would be glad to host Apostolakis in Turkey, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Before the anniversary of the islets of Kardak, this invitation is seen as important by security experts, which may reduce the tension in the Aegean and Mediterranean region.

A decades-long dispute between Turkey and Greece over the uninhabited Aegean islets brought the two countries to the brink of armed conflict in 1996 and led to renewed tension.