Erdoğan to meet Putin in Sochi on Feb. 14

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Sunday he will hold a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Feb. 14.

Erdoğan was speaking during a live interview with Turkish broadcaster TRT.

In the TRT interview, Erdoğan discussed Turkey's strategies against terrorists east of the Euphrates in Syria.

"In Turkey's policy in northern Syria, Syria's territorial integrity and political unity are essential at this point. We are not in favor of the disintegration of the Syrian people," he said.

Erdoğan also discussed United States' involvement in Syria, saying: "(Donald) Trump has promised that the U.S. will leave Syria soon. I hope he keeps his promise. Likewise, we do not want to live under threat."

Erdoğan also touched on the relationship between Turkey's Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) and the PKK terrorist group.

"HDP equals PKK, YPG and PYD," Erdoğan said, referring to the PKK's Syrian branches People's Protection Units (YPG) and Democratic Union Party (PYD).

Erdoğan and Putin held their first meeting of 2019 on Jan. 23 in Moscow.

The two leaders discussed a political solution to the Syrian crisis, centered around the Astana process, sponsored by the two countries and Iran. The presidents assured that Turkey and Russia didn't have any disagreements about a planned safe zone in northern Syria and were on the same page regarding the Syrian constitutional committee.