Greek PM Tsipras visits Hagia Sophia during Istanbul visit

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras paid a symbolic visit to Istanbul's former cathedral Hagia Sophia on Wednesday on a trip aimed at improving ties with Turkey, long strained by disputes over territory, energy exploration and Cyprus.

Erdoğan spokesman Ibrahim Kalın accompanied Tsipras on his tour of Hagia Sophia, which was the foremost cathedral in Christendom for 900 years and one of Islam's greatest mosques for another 500 years. It has been a museum since 1935.

Tsipras is scheduled later on to visit Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew in. He is also expected to be the first Greek leader to visit the Halki Seminary, a former Christian Orthodox school located on one of Istanbul's Princes' Islands.

Tsipras met Presiden Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on Tuesday, where the Turkish president said he expected more cooperation from Athens in the repatriation of eight soldiers who fled to Greece following an attempted coup in 2016.

Tsipras told their joint news conference that Greece does not welcome putschists, but that the case of the eight soldiers was a matter for the judiciary.

He said both countries had agreed to de-escalate tensions in the Aegean Sea and proceed with confidence building measures. Differences with Turkey "can and must be solved with dialogue," he added.