Turkey condemns France's move to mark 'Armenian genocide' day

Turkey strongly condemns French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to declare April 24 as a commemoration day for the so-called Armenian genocide, Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalın said Tuesday.

Macron said Tuesday that France will make April 24 a "national day of commemoration of the Armenian genocide," in line with a campaign promise he made from his election in 2017.

"We condemn and reject attempts by Mr. Macron, who is facing political problems in his own country, to save the day by turning historic events into political material," Kalın said in a statement.

"Allegations of the so-called Armenian genocide are a political lie lacking any legal basis and contrary to historical facts," Kalın said, adding that baseless accusations are "null and void for Turkey."

Macron made the statement Tuesday evening at an annual dinner for the Armenian community in France, organized by the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF).

Turkey objects to the presentation of 1915 events as "genocide," pointing out that they were a tragedy for both sides.

Ankara argues that 300,000 to 500,000 Armenians and at least as many Turks died in civil strife when Armenians rose up against their Ottoman rulers and sided with invading Russian troops.

Turkey has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Turkey and Armenia plus international experts to tackle the issue.